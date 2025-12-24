From Classroom To Crime: Ex-Lecturer Turns Thief In Bengaluru Wedding Heist

Bengaluru police have arrested a 46‐year‐old woman identified as Revathi for allegedly stealing gold jewellery and cash from wedding ceremonies across the city by blending in as a purported relative of guests.

Officers from the Basavanagudi police station took her into custody earlier this week following multiple theft complaints from victims who attended marriage functions and later discovered valuables missing from their belongings.

According to investigators, Revathi had been leading a double life - working as a lecturer at a private college while allegedly targeting social events to snatch jewellery and cash. She reportedly entered wedding halls, posed confidently as a family acquaintance of the bride or groom, and exploited the festive, crowded atmosphere to carry out the thefts without attracting immediate suspicion.

Police recovered around 262 grams of gold, with an estimated market value of approximately ₹32 lakh, from her residence and bank lockers where she had pledged some of the stolen jewellery to obtain loans.

In addition to the gold, cash and other valuables linked to the cases were also seized during the search. At least three theft cases have been linked to her arrest so far, with further inquiry underway to determine if she was involved in similar incidents in other parts of Karnataka.

Revathi has been remanded to police custody for 12 days while investigations continue. The case has alarmed residents and highlighted how perpetrators can exploit social trust and large gatherings to commit theft, prompting police to urge attendees at events to remain vigilant and safeguard their personal belongings.