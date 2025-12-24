Anil Kapoor Net Worth: A Look At The Actor's Massive Wealth, Income, Assets & More

Anil Kapoor, Bollywood's evergreen star, has built a massive fortune over four decades. With iconic films, TV projects, brand endorsements, and smart investments, he remains one of the industry's most successful and influential actors.

Anil Kapoor, one of Bollywood's most enduring and versatile actors, has built an impressive financial empire over a career spanning more than four decades. Known for legendary films like Mr. India, Tezaab, and Ram Lakhan, as well as international hits like Slumdog Millionaire, Kapoor's acting success has translated into substantial wealth and a luxurious lifestyle.

As of 2025, Anil Kapoor's net worth is estimated at around ₹134 crore. This wealth comes from multiple income streams, including his prolific film career, television projects, production ventures, brand endorsements, and smart investments. His ability to remain relevant across generations has helped him maintain a consistent financial growth trajectory.

Kapoor earns significantly from acting, reportedly ₹2–₹7 crore per film, depending on the project. Television and hosting gigs, such as Bigg Boss OTT, bring in around ₹2 crore per episode. He also co-owns the Anil Kapoor Film Company, which produces films and digital content. Brand endorsements add another lucrative source, with fees reportedly around ₹55 lakh or more per deal, while investments in business and social media ventures further diversify his income.

Anil Kapoor's real estate holdings reflect his global lifestyle. His luxury Juhu mansion in Mumbai is valued at around ₹30 crore. He also owns an upscale apartment in London, a two-bedroom home in Dubai, and a holiday property in California. These properties showcase his penchant for comfort and international living.

Kapoor's passion for high-end vehicles is evident in his collection, featuring a Lamborghini Gallardo Spyder, Mercedes-Maybach, Audi A8L, BMW 7 Series, and Range Rover Sport. Beyond films and property, strategic brand endorsements and digital ventures ensure his earnings remain substantial, while his fitness and timeless charm keep him in high demand.