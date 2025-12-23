Networknewsbreaks Datavault AI Inc. (NASDAQ: DVLT) CEO Highlights Palantir Military Contracts, AI Monetization, And Rising Global Scrutiny

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Datavault AI (NASDAQ: DVLT), CEO Nathaniel T. Bradley appeared on Morning Trade on Schwab Network to discuss recent momentum at Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR), pointing to the company's expanding role in U.S. defense and national security. Bradley cited Palantir's $448 million contract with the U.S. Navy and a long-term agreement valued at up to $10 billion with the U.S. Army, emphasizing that Palantir's AI platform functions as a decision-orchestration system that enhances battlefield and operational effectiveness rather than serving as a weapons system itself.

Bradley noted that Palantir is already monetizing artificial intelligence across both government and commercial markets, positioning its AI platform as a scalable model for improving outcomes in complex organizations. He also addressed growing scrutiny in Europe related to civil liberties and law enforcement applications, framing it as a consequence of Palantir's technological power and leadership. Bradley further highlighted Palantir's partnership with Nvidia as validation of its role as a key driver of AI compute demand, underscoring why the company continues to command investor attention despite elevated valuation levels.

