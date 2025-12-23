Networknewsbreaks Stewards Inc. (OTC: SWRD) Appoints John Bode To Board As Audit Committee Chair

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Stewards (OTC: SWRD),announced the appointment of John Bode to its board of directors, where he will serve as chair of the audit committee, effective immediately. Bode brings more than two decades of senior financial leadership and public-company governance experience, currently serving as executive vice president, chief financial officer, and chief transformation officer of Postmedia Network Canada Corp., and having held prior leadership roles at Tribune Publishing and ReaderLink Distribution Services. Stewards said Bode's expertise in financial oversight, internal controls, and audit discipline will strengthen governance as the company advances its growth strategy and prepares for a planned Nasdaq uplisting.

To view the full press release, visit

About Stewards Inc.

Stewards Inc. (OTC: SWRD) is a diversified private credit, real asset and digital finance platform advancing responsible growth through disciplined underwriting, technology-driven analytics, and transparent governance. The company provides scalable financing and structured credit solutions to small and mid-sized businesses across the United States and is building a portfolio of income-producing real estate and digital treasury assets that enhance balance sheet stability.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to SWRD are available in the company's newsroom at

About NetworkNewsWire

NetworkNewsWire (“NNW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on financial news and content distribution for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, NNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, NNW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. NNW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS text alerts from NetworkNewsWire, text“STOCKS” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the NetworkNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by NNW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

NetworkNewsWire

Austin, Texas



512.354.7000 Office

[email protected]

NetworkNewsWire is powered by IBN