Qatar Committed To Enhancing Asian Parliamentary Dialogue: Speaker

His Excellency the Speaker of the Shura Council Hassan bin Abdullah al-Ghanem affirmed Qatar's strong commitment to supporting parliamentary work at both the regional and international levels, and its continued keenness to provide effective platforms for dialogue, consultation, and the exchange of expertise among Asian parliaments.

In a speech delivered at the opening of the meeting of the Standing Committee on Budget and Planning of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly, hosted in Doha yesterday, he noted the wide participation of member states in the committee's work. He emphasised that this supports the progress of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly, which serves as a unifying framework for enhancing parliamentary cooperation in Asia.

The Speaker pointed out that the meeting is being held amid rapidly evolving regional and international challenges, which necessitate strengthening financial planning efficiency, consolidating the principles of transparency, accountability, and good governance, and ensuring sound resource management.

These measures, he said, are essential to guaranteeing the sustainability of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly's work and enabling it to fulfil its active parliamentary role in promoting Asian co-operation.

He praised the efforts of the members of the Budget and Planning Committee and the effectiveness of its previous meetings, during which important decisions were adopted. These included the Doha meeting held in November last year, where participants approved the adoption of a unified and equal membership fee for all member states.

The committee also adopted a proposal to amend certain provisions of the Assembly's statute, including the voting mechanism, granting each member state one vote only on draft resolutions and approving decisions by majority rather than consensus. He described this as an important step toward enhancing fairness, ensuring balanced participation in decision-making, and contributing to the development and activation of parliamentary work within the Assembly.

The Speaker stressed the importance of this parliamentary bloc as an effective framework for unifying visions and coordinating positions among Asian parliaments in various regional and international parliamentary forums.

At the outset of his speech, he welcomed the participants and expressed his wishes for the success of the meeting, once again hosted by Doha, in achieving its intended objectives and issuing recommendations and decisions that strengthen Asian parliamentary action, particularly in the field of budget and planning.

The Secretary-General of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly Mohammad Reza Majidi, Representative of the Assembly's President Dr. Rizvan Oglu Nabiyev, and Vice President of the Assembly Boris Chernyshov praised in their remarks during the opening session on Qatar's diplomatic and humanitarian efforts and its role at both the regional and international levels.

In this context, they commended the support and co-operation of the Shura Council with various parliamentary organisations and legislative councils, which contribute to strengthening parliamentary diplomacy in Asia.

They also called for enhanced co-operation and joint parliamentary action among the parliaments of the assembly's member states, and for leveraging Asia's exceptional global standing given its geopolitical weight and significant economic and human potential.

Prior to the start of the meeting's proceedings, the Speaker met with the heads of the participating parliamentary delegations, welcomed them, and expressed the hope that their meeting would contribute to supporting joint parliamentary work and strengthening the role of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly in advancing sustainable development efforts across the Asian continent.

