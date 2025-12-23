Grit & Pearl Launches To Deliver Bold, Globally Driven Creative For Iconic Brands

Cincinnati, Ohio, US - Trident's Creative Leadership team launches Grit & Pearl. This new global creative agency combines the spirit of a startup with decades of global, award-winning creative expertise.

Grit & Pearl is an independent agency, agile enough to support the startup environment while strong enough to develop creative solutions for the world's largest and most influential brands. Rob Roach, former Design Manager for The Kraft Heinz Company and prior LPK executive, will lead the new venture:

“Brand Managers need creative partners who push beyond the expected without completely losing sight of what the brand stands for. They need a team brave enough to go far but seasoned enough to lead the way.”

Grit & Pearl is proud to partner with globally significant companies such as SC Johnson, Procter & Gamble, and Unilever, and to help shape iconic brands like Dove Men+Care, Grant's, Popsicle, Glade, and Gain.

Rob further explains that this new agency will continue the work the creative team started under Trident, but that this evolution comes at the right time to bring a new perspective to the evolving landscape of the creative industry.

Grit & Pearl's Creative Leadership team has been building and shaping the world's most iconic brands for their entire careers. The creative leadership team is comprised of:



El Matanguihan, an industry influencer with successful tenures at Nice and Marks, will lead creative efforts as Creative Director of APAC.

Antony Smith, an Equator alum with a passion for visual storytelling, will guide the European creative team as Creative Director, Europe. Chantelle Gatton, a consumer-packaged goods expert with experience building wellness and personal care brands, will oversee creative pursuits as Creative Director of the Americas.

Grit & Pearl has offices in Europe, Asia and North America and works with epic, storied multinational brands and regional startups alike. The creative mission of the organisation is not unlike other creative agencies; to deliver breakthrough creative worthy of the brands in which they represent.

The key difference is the agency's truly global nature and its mission to dig deep, unearth the insights necessary to differentiate, and deliver them with polish.

“Many global agencies are mired in layers of unnecessary and costly support. We utilise technology in spaces where excessive administrative support is necessary so that our greatest investment matches that of our clients, the creative. Technology absolutely plays a role in creative development today; however, that visceral and passionate response to the expression of a brand. That takes soul. And this team has it in spades,” added Rob Roach.

Grit & Pearl is a strategic creative agency offering brand and design solutions for the world's most storied brands. Grit & Pearl includes a state-of-the-art prototyping and product sample creation facility capable of recreating any package or product form, or assisting clients in developing new-to-the-world packaging concepts. From concept to creation, Grit & Pearl offers full digital and physical creative capabilities to support the growth and development of a brand.

About Grit & Pearl

Backed by Toppan, a world-class provider of integrated solutions in printing, packaging, and digital transformation, Grit & Pearl builds upon Trident's legacy of innovation. This partnership ensures that Grit & Pearl's clients gain access to an extensive global infrastructure and the creative freedom to explore new frontiers in brand expression.