NEW YORK, NY - December 23, 2025 - Renowned music producer and sound designer Mark Holiday, known professionally as Trendsetter (and DJ Trendsetter), is bridging the gap between futuristic sonic innovation and animal welfare. The award-winning artist today highlights the growing impact of his ArtCats initiative, a mission-driven project that utilizes music royalties and digital art revenue to provide food and medical care for stray animals and support local shelters worldwide.

Having built a career spanning over two decades with support from industry titans like Kanye West, Diplo, and KSHMR, Holiday has achieved over 400 million streams and more than 300 Top-100 chart entries on iTunes, Apple Music and Beatport. However, his latest "trend" isn't a new genre-it's a commitment to philanthropy. Through the ArtCats project, a portion of all royalties from his extensive music catalog, including hits from his latest 2025 albums like Vanguard (with Magnus Deus), HYPERNOVA (with quAZar), PLAY (with Katty G), and TRENDSETTER (with Zaya Love), are funneled directly into animal rescue efforts.

Elevating the Vanguard of Wearable Tech. Furthering his influence in the tech and lifestyle sectors, Trendsetter has officially collaborated with META and Oakley to provide the official soundtrack for their high-profile media campaign. His signature futuristic soundscapes serve as the sonic backbone for the launch of Vanguard performance smart glasses, a partnership that merges cutting-edge wearable technology with Holiday's avant-garde production style. This collaboration highlights Trendsetter's ability to define the aesthetic of next-generation hardware while maintaining his presence at the forefront of global media trends.

"The music industry is often about the next big sound, but for me, the most important 'output' is the lives we can save," says Mark Holiday. "By simply listening to a track or engaging with ArtCats digital art, fans are helping to feed a stray cat or a dog in a shelter. We are turning beats into bowls of food."

Turning Royalties into Rescue: The ArtCats initiative is built on a sustainable giving model:

Music Royalties: A dedicated percentage of streaming revenue from platforms like Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube is donated to animal charities.

Shelter Support: ArtCats partners with underfunded shelters to provide emergency medical supplies and nutritional support for animals in transition.

NFT & Digital Art: Mark Holiday's ArtCats project integrates high-end visual art with his music, with 2025 revenue streams focused on expanding his global footprint of stray animal feeding programs.

About Mark Holiday (Trendsetter)

Mark Holiday, also known as DJ Trendsetter, is a Dubai-based producer whose work has been featured on BBC Radio 1, MTV, and New York Fashion Week. Known for his versatility across EDM, Trap, and Synthwave, he has produced for artists such as Hanna, Egor Kreed, Toby Love, and Timati. In 2025, he continues to push the boundaries of "Futuristic Music" while leading the charge for socially responsible artistry.

For more information on the ArtCats initiative or to listen to Trendsetter and Mark Holiday's music, please visit or follow him on Spotify and Instagram.

@TrendsetterMarkHoliday