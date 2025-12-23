MENAFN - GetNews)



"SLKOR, based in Shenzhen, China, is a fast-growing high-tech enterprise in the power semiconductor sector. With R&D centers in Beijing and Suzhou, its team, primarily from Tsinghua University, specializes in silicon carbide (SiC) power devices. SLKOR's products serve industries, with over 2 billion units delivered annually. The company holds 100+ patents and offers 2,000+ products, adhering to certifications like ISO 9001 and EU RoHS, ensuring innovation and sustainable development."Slkor Semiconductor recently sponsored the 2025 Greater Bay Area U40+ Autumn League - Bangtai Testing Cup, marking its tenth basketball event in two years alongside Kinghelm Electronics. Established nearly 11 years ago, Slkor values basketball for its alignment with core principles: teamwork, resilience, and hard work. By supporting these events, Slkor and Kinghelm aim to strengthen community ties, promote healthy lifestyles, and develop future leaders reflecting their brand spirit.

At the opening ceremony of the "Bangtai Testing Cup," Song Yuanming, Foreign Trade Director of Kinghelm & Slkor, delivered a speech on behalf of the company and participated in the traditional lion dance eye-dotting ceremony alongside representatives from various sectors. This traditional ritual not only symbolizes auspiciousness and vitality but also represents our pursuit of continuous innovation and value-adding empowerment in the semiconductor field.







Song Yuanming, Foreign Trade Director of Slkor & Kinghelm, delivering a speech







Slkor sponsorship banner

At the opening ceremony of the "Bangtai Testing Cup," Song Yuanming, Foreign Trade Director of Kinghelm & Slkor, delivered a speech on behalf of the company and participated in the traditional lion dance eye-dotting ceremony alongside representatives from various sectors. This traditional ritual not only symbolizes auspiciousness and vitality but also represents our pursuit of continuous innovation and value-adding empowerment in the semiconductor field.







Our General Manager, Song Shiqiang, often says, "Good health enables good work. Work diligently during office hours, and after work, exercise well and manage your family well." This native of Sichuan's biggest hobby outside of work is playing basketball. He is often active in basketball games organized by fellow Sichuan and Chongqing natives and has also established a basketball team within the company. In Mr. Song's view, basketball is not only a platform for employees to exercise but also an important carrier for fostering team cohesion and shaping corporate culture.







Slkor Warriors Basketball Team







The First "Slkor" Cup Factory Basketball Association(FBA) Basketball League







Kinghelm Sponsoring the Sichuan Electronic Concentric Association Youth Team

Slkor has been deeply involved in the semiconductor industry for 11 years. From initial technological accumulation to today's systematic product development, it has maintained an athlete-like focus and determination. Whether in R&D, production, sales, or after-sales service, team members collaborate with the cohesion of players on the court, each fulfilling their role while working closely together. "We not only aim to produce high-quality semiconductor products but also to spread the 'Slkor' brand. We have already gained some recognition in Huaqiangbei, and in the future, we will penetrate overseas markets, letting more people know about Slkor and understand our domestic semiconductors," said Song Shiqiang.







Slkor Power Device Product Series







Slkor Signal Chain Product Series

In the future, Slkor () and Kinghelm () will continue to support various sports events, deeply integrating the spirit of focus, resilience, and hard work from the court into our corporate culture. Simultaneously, on the semiconductor track, we will continue to advance steadily, putting heart into making every component, continuously investing in brand building, and creating greater value for our partners.







Mr. Song Shiqiang, General Manager of Kinghelm and Slkor.

Mr. Song Shiqiang is the founder and general manager of two companies: Slkor Semiconductor () in Shenzhen and Kinghelm Electronics (). He is also a lecturer for the China Electronics Society, an expert on Huaqiangbei, a mentor for startups in the region, and a science communication columnist. With extensive experience in technical management and business operations, Mr. Song combines macroeconomic theory with practical management, leading his companies to rapid growth. Currently, the brands Kinghelm and Slkor are gaining international recognition.

Mr. Song has been closely following the developments in Huaqiangbei, analyzing its development model and distilling the essence of its culture. He is recognized as an expert on the business models and wealth phenomena of Huaqiangbei. His research includes articles such as "Huaqiangbei Research," "Transformation and Development of Huaqiangbei," "Refuting Bloomberg's Report on Huaqiangbei," "The Wealth Code of Huaqiangbei," "Hardware and Software Upgrades in Huaqiangbei's Transformation," "The Gray Industry Chain of Imitation Bluetooth Headsets in Huaqiangbei," and "Research on Imitation Mobile Phones in Huaqiangbei." These works have been republished by leading media outlets such as People's Daily, Xinhua News Agency, Global Times, Associated Press, Yahoo News, The Wall Street Journal, and Harvard Business Review.

Mr. Song is committed to purifying the business environment in Huaqiangbei and promoting it as "China's Electronics First Street" to the world. He is also dedicated to helping Chinese companies expand their overseas markets and enhance their brand internationalization. His short video series "Song Shiqiang Discusses Thoughts" has become popular on platforms like YouTube, TikTok, and Bilibili, where he actively contributes ideas for promoting traditional Chinese culture, fostering economic prosperity, and advancing social development.