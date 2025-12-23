MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) INEO Tech Corp. Closes $2.345 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement

Surrey, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 23, 2025) - INEO Tech Corp. (TSXV: INEO) (OTCQB: INEOF) (the "Company" or "INEO"), a technology leader at the intersection of in-store retail media and loss prevention, is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Financing") for gross proceeds of C$2,345,335.

Under the Financing, the Company issued an aggregate of 156,355,684 common shares (the "Common Shares") at a price of C$0.015 per Common Share. Insiders of the Company subscribed for an aggregate of 12,689,020 Common Shares.

Use of Proceeds

Net proceeds are expected to be used for working capital and general corporate purposes, including inventory & deployments, product/engineering and sales & marketing initiatives supporting the Company's growth plans. The Company has allocated the proceeds for use as follows: Inventory Purchase and Customer Deployments - $1,600,000; and General and Administrative Expenses including paying down current liabilities - $745,000. Actual allocation may vary depending on operational needs and available working capital at the time of deployment. The Company will pay a finder's fee of $8,750 to CIBC in connection with acting as a finder for certain investors. Payment of the finder's fee remains subject to the approval of the TSXV.

Regulatory Matters

All securities issued under the Financing are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day in accordance with applicable securities laws and TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") policies. Final acceptance of the Financing by the TSXV remains subject to the completion of customary post-closing filings.

The participation of insiders of the Company in the Financing constitutes a "related party transaction" within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101, Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company is relying on exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 pursuant to sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101, as the fair market value of the insiders' participation does not exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

The securities of the Company referred to in this news release have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws. Accordingly, the securities of the Company may not be offered or sold within the United States unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of any offer to buy any securities of the Company in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

October 2025 Private Placement

The Company will not issue any further shares under the private placement of 12,500,000 shares previously announced October 31 and October 9, 2025. A total of 5,990,000 shares were issued under the October 2025 private placement, at $0.04 per share.

INEO Tech Corp.

Per: "Kyle Hall"

Kyle Hall, Chief Executive Officer and Director

About INEO Tech Corp. (TSXV: INEO) (OTCQB: INEOF)

INEO Tech Corp. builds technology at the intersection of in-store retail media and loss prevention. Through its wholly owned subsidiary INEO Solutions Inc., the company operates the INEO Media Network, a digital signage and retail analytics platform, and INEO Retail Media, which sells and manages advertising across in-store screens. INEO's patented integration of Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) pedestals with digital displays helps retailers reduce theft while generating incremental media revenue from the same footprint. INEO is headquartered in Surrey, British Columbia, Canada, and is publicly traded on the TSX Venture Exchange (INEO) and the OTCQB (INEOF). For more information please visit:

Websites:



LinkedIn:

Forward-Looking Statements

Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the disclosure document, any information released or received with respect to the Company may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon. Trading in securities of the Company should be considered highly speculative.

This news release contains forward-looking information, which involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual events to differ materially from current expectations. Forward looking statements made in this news release include statements regarding the completion of the Offering and the use of proceeds from the Offering. Important factors - including the availability of funds, execution of definitive documents and receipt of TSXV approval for the Offering, acceptance of the Company's products, competition, and general market conditions - that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations are disclosed in the Company's documents filed on SEDAR+, including the Annual Financial Statements and MD&A for the year ended June 30, 2025. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation, except to the extent required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information:

Kyle Hall

CEO, INEO Tech Corp.

604-244-1895

