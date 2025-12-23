403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Libya PM: Chief Of Staff, Four Companions Die In Plane Crash In Turkiye
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TUNIS, Dec 23 (KUNA) -- Prime Minister of Libya's internationally recognized government Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh announced on Tuesday that the Libyan army's chief of staff Lt. Gen. Mohammad Al-Haddad and his companions have died in a plane crash in Turkiye.
The companions were Al-Fitouri Gharibil, chief of ground forces, Mahmoud Al-Qatawi, head of the military manufacturing authority, Mohammed Al-Asawi, military advisor and Mohammed Al-Mahjoub, a reporter traveling with the delegation.
Al-Haddad and his companions were on a visit to the Turkish capital, Ankara, to attend meeting with Turkish officials, the Libyan cabinet said, citing Dbeibeh's social media page.
"With great sorrow, we have received the death of Al-Haddad and his companions. This is a painful incident and a great loss for the country, the military institution and all Libyan people," he said.
"This followed a tragic and painful incident while they were returning from an official trip from the Turkish city of Ankara.
"We have lost these men who sincerely served the country and were a model of responsibility, national commitment and discipline," he noted, extending heartfelt sympathy to the families of the deceased.
Meanwhile, Turkish interior minister Ali Yerlikaya said air navigation authorities in Turkiye lost contact with the aircraft carrying Al-Haddad and four others while they were returning home after a visit to Turkiye."
Turkish media quoted the minister as saying that all contact with the Falcon-50 aircraft was lost after it took off from Ankara Esenboga Airport, before the wreckage was later found Ankara's Haymana district.
All flights are the airport were suspended, the media noted, giving no further details. (end)
sbm
The companions were Al-Fitouri Gharibil, chief of ground forces, Mahmoud Al-Qatawi, head of the military manufacturing authority, Mohammed Al-Asawi, military advisor and Mohammed Al-Mahjoub, a reporter traveling with the delegation.
Al-Haddad and his companions were on a visit to the Turkish capital, Ankara, to attend meeting with Turkish officials, the Libyan cabinet said, citing Dbeibeh's social media page.
"With great sorrow, we have received the death of Al-Haddad and his companions. This is a painful incident and a great loss for the country, the military institution and all Libyan people," he said.
"This followed a tragic and painful incident while they were returning from an official trip from the Turkish city of Ankara.
"We have lost these men who sincerely served the country and were a model of responsibility, national commitment and discipline," he noted, extending heartfelt sympathy to the families of the deceased.
Meanwhile, Turkish interior minister Ali Yerlikaya said air navigation authorities in Turkiye lost contact with the aircraft carrying Al-Haddad and four others while they were returning home after a visit to Turkiye."
Turkish media quoted the minister as saying that all contact with the Falcon-50 aircraft was lost after it took off from Ankara Esenboga Airport, before the wreckage was later found Ankara's Haymana district.
All flights are the airport were suspended, the media noted, giving no further details. (end)
sbm
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment