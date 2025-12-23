Spring Deep Cleans Are Getting Earlier But Not Because Of Climate Change Fantastic Services Reveals

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Savvy consumers are booking deep cleans in January and February to gain a post-Christmas reset and avoid March scheduling stress, new data shows.

London, UK, Dec. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fresh analysis of UK consumer behaviour data reveals that “spring cleaning” now starts in January, with households booking deep cleans far earlier than the traditional March - April window. According to Google Trends data analysed by Fantastic Services, UK search interest for“spring clean” has reached at least 30% of its annual peak in January for five consecutive years (2021-2025) - a reliable signal that the deep cleaning season begins well before spring arrives.









The team at Fantastic Services offer over 100 household services, from cleaning, removals, plumbing and gardening to more seasonal services like Christmas tree delivery, holiday decorating, and of course spring cleaning

Contrary to popular belief, Fantastic Services says this shift is not driven by climate change, but by consumer behaviour and the scheduling pressures of busy lives.

Key findings:

Weekly Google Trends data shows“spring clean” crosses 30% of peak activity in January every year from 2021 to 2025.



Met Office provisional figures confirmed autumn 2025 was 20% wetter and 0.4°C warmer than average, but Fantastic Services stresses this is not the primary driver - behaviour is.

Industry-wide data shows cleaning is now a routine service for many UK households: 17% of all private households use cleaning help, rising to 40% among under-35s, according to PolicyBee's analysis of BCC/ONS figures. Monthly Google Trends data (2004-2025) shows a broadening cleaning season:“deep clean” demand remains strong all year, while“spring clean” activity consistently begins in January/February, not March.

Together, these datasets indicate that consumers are planning their deep cleans earlier to secure preferred dates, rather than reacting to weather patterns.

Why the shift matters

Spring cleaning used to be a narrow seasonal rush in mid-March to mid-April. But as demand has grown - and cleaner availability remains finite - households increasingly book earlier to guarantee convenient slots, avoid peak-season pricing pressure, and lock in reliable teams.

For cleaning providers, this means the traditional“spring spike” has evolved into a January-to-April season, not a one-month surge. For consumers, it means the best deals and the most flexible scheduling now occur before 1 March, not after.

Rune Sovndahl, CEO of Fantastic Services, commented,“ A 'spring clean' is no longer a March event. For five years in a row, we have seen interest swelling from January. But contrary to popular belief, spring coming earlier is, in this case, not about climate change - it's about consumers getting smarter. Householders now book deep cleans early because they know April and March is when booking the best cleaners is a struggle.

People just want a choice of times that suit them, so they are booking a deep clean in January or February to get set for the year. As with many things in life and business, those who plan ahead get the best results!”

Key points:



The UK spring-cleaning season now begins in January, not March.

This shift is driven by consumer time pressure - not climate change.

March is now the peak of cleaner scarcity, not the start of the season. Younger people (under 35s) are the most likely to use professional cleaners.

About the Data

Fantastic Services analysed weekly UK Google Trends data from 2020-2025. For each year, the start of the“spring-cleaning season” was defined as the first week where search interest reached ≥30% of that year's peak (a standard normalisation method). Across 2021-2025, every season-start occurred in January, with values between 30-40 on a 0-100 scale - too high to be statistical noise.

Complementary monthly data for“spring clean” and“deep clean” (2004-2025) confirmed a broader early-year rise in cleaning interest.



Google Trends search-interest data for“spring clean” (weekly, UK) was analysed across 2020-2025.

The start of the“spring-cleaning season” was defined as the first week where search interest reached ≥30% of that year's peak, a standardised, normalised threshold suitable for cross-year comparison.

For five consecutive years (2021-2025), this threshold was reached in January, indicating that meaningful spring-cleaning behaviour now begins early in the year.

Monthly Google Trends data (2004-2025) for“spring clean” and“deep clean” shows:



“spring clean” exhibits strong seasonality with activity emerging in January/February before peaking in March/April.

“deep clean” maintains a strong year-round baseline search activity, supporting early-year demand. Searches for deep clean are growing steadily.

Met Office provisional autumn statistics (reported via LBC on 2 December 2025 ) showed:



Autumn 2025 rainfall 20% above average

Mean temperature 0.4°C above the long-term autumn norm

Consumer behaviour, not climate change, is identified as the primary factor behind earlier booking patterns.

Cleaning Industry Statistics:



UK cleaning sector employs 1.47 million people



17% of UK households use cleaning help; 40% among under-35s Cleaning, hygiene, and waste sector value to the UK is approx. to £67bn (PolicyBee/BCC)





A Fantastic Services Spring Clean in progress.