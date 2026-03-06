Second-Day Winners Of European Ski Mountaineering Championships Announced

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

The next winners have been determined at the 2026 European Ski Mountaineering Championships and ISMF Shahdag World Cup, AzerNEWS reports.

A mixed relay race took place on the second day. Among junior boys and girls, Germany finished in 1st place, Spain ranked 2nd, and representatives of Russia took 3rd place.

In the adults' competition, Swiss athletes became the European champions, while Italy finished 2nd and Germany took 3rd place.

On March 6, athletes will compete in the individual and vertical events.

Azerbaijan is represented at the competition by five members of the national team, including Nazrin Garibova, Nabiyulla Galabayev, Anid Sultanov, Abel Ismikhanov, and Nurid Shakaraliyev.

The competitions, which will continue until March 8, sees women and men from the U-18 and U-20 categories, as well as senior athletes, compete in sprint, mixed relay, individual, and vertical events.