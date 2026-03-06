Russian Army Attacks Central District Of Kherson Overnight, Causing Damage

According to Ukrinform, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, reported this on Telegram.

“Last night, Russian invaders attacked the Central district of Kherson. As a result of a direct hit, a private house suffered serious damage - windows, walls, and the roof were destroyed,” Prokudin said.

In addition, according to him, the surrounding houses were damaged.

Prokudin emphasized that no information on casualties has been received to date.

As reported by Ukrinform, on March 5, one person was killed and four others were injured in the Kherson region as a result of Russian aggression.

Photo screenshot