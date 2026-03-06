Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Uavs Hit Large Power Substation In Crimea

Uavs Hit Large Power Substation In Crimea


2026-03-06 05:04:19
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Crimean Wind Telegram channel reported this with reference to satellite imagery.

MENAFN06032026000193011044ID1110826715



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search