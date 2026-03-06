Hungary Condemns Iranian Drone Attacks On Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

The Hungarian Embassy in Baku has condemned the drone strikes carried out from Iranian territory on Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, describing them as an unacceptable violation of security and international law.

According to AzerNEWS, the diplomatic mission made the statement in a post on its official social media accounts.

“The Hungarian Embassy strongly condemns the attacks on the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic of Azerbaijan. Such an unacceptable violation of Azerbaijan's security, sovereignty and international law undermines regional stability. Hungary stands in solidarity with the government and people of Azerbaijan. We wish the injured a speedy recovery,” the embassy said in the statement.

The embassy's remarks come after drone attacks were launched from Iranian territory toward Nakhchivan around noon on March 5.

According to Azerbaijani authorities, one of the drones struck the terminal building of Nakhchivan International Airport, while another fell near a school building in the village of Shekarabad.

As a result of the incident, four civilians were injured during the attack on the airport.

Following the incident, the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Azerbaijan, Mojtaba Demirchilu, was summoned to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The Azerbaijani side has also stated that it reserves the right to take retaliatory measures.