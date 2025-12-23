Rahul, Priyanka My Leaders BJP Creating Row: Imran Masood Clarifies

Congress MP Imran Masood on Tuesday clarified his earlier remarks on Priyanka Gandhi, saying that the BJP has no work to do and asserted that both Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi are his leaders in the party.

'BJP Creating Controversy': Masood

Speaking to ANI, Masood said the BJP was trying to create controversy out of his statement. He explained that he was responding to a specific question about Priyanka Gandhi and had framed his answer accordingly. "The BJP has nothing else to do. Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi are my leaders as well. I was asked a question about Priyanka Gandhi, and I gave a response centred on her, saying she is the next Indira Gandhi. Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi are the eyes of Indira Gandhi," Masood said.

Clarifying further, the Congress MP said his remarks were intended to highlight leadership qualities, not to undermine Rahul Gandhi. "I had only said that the condition of Hindus would not have been what it is today in Bangladesh, had Priyanka Gandhi been the Prime Minister. Rahul Gandhi is our most respected leader," he added.

Original Remarks Comparing Priyanka to Indira Gandhi

Earlier today, Congress MP Imran Masood said that if Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were made the Prime Minister, she would give a strong response like her grandmother and former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. He was defending her remarks on rising violence against religious minorities in Bangladesh.

Speaking to ANI, Imran Masood said, "Is Priyanka Gandhi the Prime Minister? Make her the Prime Minister and see how she will retaliate like Indira Gandhi. She is Priyanka Gandhi. She has Gandhi added behind her name. She is the granddaughter of Indira Gandhi, who inflicted so much damage on Pakistan that those wounds still haven't healed. Make her the Prime Minister and see how she will retaliate. You won't dare to do that."

Context: Priyanka on Bangladesh Violence

Recently, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra urged the Centre to take cognisance of the increasing violence against Hindu, Christian, and Buddhist minorities after the murder of Hindu youth Deepu Chandra Das in Bangladesh.

Vadra pointed at the brutal killing of religious minorities in Bangladesh. The 27-year-old Hindu youth, Dipu Chandra Das, was brutally killed in Mymensingh, again triggering international concern over the safety of minorities in Bangladesh. Das was beaten to death by a mob over alleged blasphemy, and his body was subsequently set on fire on December 18.

The incident sparked widespread outrage and condemnation.

