Letter To Editor: Why Kashmir Is Letting Statistics Fade Away

We live in a world run by data. Numbers shape government welfare schemes, hospital preparedness for outbreaks, business investment choices, and the way scientists test new ideas.

Behind all of this sits one silent but significant subject: Statistics.

It helps us make sense of uncertainty and turn raw data into knowledge. It is taught, valued, and expanded worldwide. But in Jammu and Kashmir, this vital discipline is slowly being pushed to the margins.

The irony is hard to miss. Jammu and Kashmir has produced an impressive group of statisticians. Many hold PhDs. Others have cleared NET, JRF, and postdoctoral fellowships. They are trained to teach, research, and contribute to policy and planning.

Still, a large number of them are unemployed or stuck in short-term work. The reason is simple. There are not enough places left where Statistics is taught.

The problem begins early. In many higher secondary schools, Statistics is either missing or treated as an optional add-on. Students pass through school without ever learning what the subject is or why it matters.

By the time they reach college, they lack basic exposure and confidence. Enrollment drops, departments weaken, and courses shut down.

Slowly, a subject that should be growing begins to disappear.

This neglect carries a real cost. We often speak about data science, artificial intelligence, and evidence-based policy as the future. But none of these fields can stand without strong statistical thinking.

When we sideline Statistics, we deny students the skills that modern jobs demand. At the same time, we waste the expertise of scholars who could strengthen classrooms, research centers, and public institutions across the region.

Statistics is not a niche subject meant only for academics. It trains the mind to question claims, read reports carefully, and make informed choices. It helps citizens understand surveys, health data, election numbers, and economic trends. In a society flooded with information and misinformation, these skills matter more than ever.

What Jammu and Kashmir needs now is a clear course correction.

Statistics must return to higher secondary schools so students meet the subject early. Colleges need support to rebuild and expand their departments. Universities must treat Statistics as central to science, social science, and public policy, rather than as a side option.

This approach will give students real choices and create stable work for qualified teachers already present in the region.

Reviving Statistics is an investment in clear thinking, sound research, and responsible development.