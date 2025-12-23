England Now Has A Plan To End Homelessness Here's How To Test Whether It Will Work

MENAFN - The Conversation) The UK has proved before that it can end homelessness. The Everyone In scheme during COVID lockdowns accommodated tens of thousands of people in emergency and supported housing, who would otherwise have continued sleeping rough.

But this was only temporary. Nearly six years later, the scale of the challenge is immense. In June 2025, 132,410 households were living in temporary accommodation, almost two-thirds of which were families with children.

The UK government has published a new homelessness strategy for England. The strategy speaks to different forms of homelessness, from rough sleeping to more hidden forms of homelessness, like sofa surfing.

This is a wide-ranging plan, bringing in approaches from different government departments. The £3.5 billion strategy aims to“address the root causes” of homelessness, firstly through a number of universal approaches.

Some of these have already been announced. The plan emphasises the government's plan to build 1.5 million new homes during this parliament, reforms to renters' rights, ending the two-child benefit cap and the youth guarantee to get more young people into work or education. It introduces a new commitment to update social housing allocation guidelines, and a legal“duty to collaborate” for public services to address homelessness.

Several more targeted measures look at specific at-risk populations. This includes care leavers, of whom a worrying proportion still go on to experience homelessness. It also includes people leaving institutions including healthcare settings and prisons. These targeted approaches are essential to move from a crisis-based approach to managing homelessness towards a more proactive approach to preventing it.

How do we know what works?

Our research focuses on methods such as randomised trials to evaluate policies across a range of topics, including homelessness. This is why we were pleased to see an emphasis on the government's “test and learn” approach to technology and AI being applied to the homelessness strategy:

Given the UK government's precarious financial situation, it's important that policies work for the people who need them, without wasting money on untested approaches.

Randomised controlled trials, most common in medicine, are the gold standard method to show simply what the effect of an intervention or policy is. They work by assigning who gets an intervention (such as a vaccine or targeted homelessness support) at random, and comparing those that do to a control group.

A randomised trial in Canada has shown that modest, unconditional cash transfers for people experiencing homelessness can significantly reduce the number of days the average participant spent homeless in a year.

New studies are evaluating whether this approach can have the same kinds of effects in the UK. We are leading the evaluation of one project – administered by the charity Greater Change – which will test how giving people a personalised budget of around £4,000 can help them change their trajectory in life. We are looking forward to having results next summer.

Another trial already underway in the UK involves local councils working with data science company Xantura to give early warnings of households at risk of homelessness. In this trial, households identified by algorithm as being high-risk are randomly assigned either to receive proactive support, or not to. The outcomes of both groups are followed up later.

The evidence for this kind of approach is mixed. There is a burden of proof that companies selling these tools, and governments purchasing them, bear before making their use widespread. Randomised trials, while not perfect, are arguably the most rigorous and efficient way to test them.

Randomised trials can test the effects of approaches like giving people grants or housing. Alexey Fedorenko/Shutterstock

Sometimes, randomisation is not possible. But we can still use experimental approaches or evaluations to test the effects of policies.

In recent projects, we've seen that two approaches have statistically meaningful effects on reducing homelessness for these young people. These are Staying Put, a policy that allows young people to remain with their foster carers after they turn 18, and Lifelong Links, an approach that supports young people in care to build and maintain relationships with people from their birth families. The government has continued to fund the expansion of these programmes, which the evidence suggests will have substantial effects on reducing homelessness for care leavers.

Of course, research evaluations can and do find when interventions are not successful – or are even actively harmful. For example, we found that a model of“extended families” for young people in foster care actually increased the rate at which they go on to experience homelessness.

It's a positive sign that the government is embracing testing and learning. But this should mean making use of rigorous methods like randomised trials. Shying away from them risks imperilling the UK's ability to actually end homelessness.