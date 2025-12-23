Sophie Jones

My work focuses on the role of hormones, carbohydrate reserves, and the abscission zone in early fruit drop, with the aim of improving crop yield through targeted use of Plant Growth Regulators (PGRs). I'm passionate about applying plant science to real-world agricultural challenges and have experience in both research and science outreach.

