Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


Sophie Jones


2025-12-23 03:13:58
  • PhD candidate, School of Agriculture and Food Sustainability, The University of Queensland
I'm a final-year PhD candidate in Plant Molecular Biology, researching the molecular pathways that regulate fruit abscission in mango.

My work focuses on the role of hormones, carbohydrate reserves, and the abscission zone in early fruit drop, with the aim of improving crop yield through targeted use of Plant Growth Regulators (PGRs). I'm passionate about applying plant science to real-world agricultural challenges and have experience in both research and science outreach.

Experience
  • –present PhD candidate, School of Agriculture and Food Sustainability, The University of Queensland

MENAFN23122025000199003603ID1110518867



