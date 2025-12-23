Russian Attack On Kremenchuk Enterprise Leaves Two Injured
“Several air raid alerts were sounded in the Poltava region today. During one of them, the Russians struck an enterprise in the Kremenchuk community. Two people were injured,” the statement said.
All relevant emergency services are working at the scene.
Critical infrastructure facilities are operating as usual, the regional governor noted.Read also: Critical energy infrastructure facility hit in Lviv region
As previously reported by Ukrinform, air raid alerts were declared in Kyiv and several regions of Ukraine.
Illustrative photo: unsplash
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment