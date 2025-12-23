Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russian Attack On Kremenchuk Enterprise Leaves Two Injured

Russian Attack On Kremenchuk Enterprise Leaves Two Injured


2025-12-23 03:13:01
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported on Telegram by Head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration Volodymyr Kohut.

“Several air raid alerts were sounded in the Poltava region today. During one of them, the Russians struck an enterprise in the Kremenchuk community. Two people were injured,” the statement said.

All relevant emergency services are working at the scene.

Critical infrastructure facilities are operating as usual, the regional governor noted.

Read also: Critical energy infrastructure facility hit in Lviv region

As previously reported by Ukrinform, air raid alerts were declared in Kyiv and several regions of Ukraine.

Illustrative photo: unsplash

UkrinForm

