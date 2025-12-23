PEMAC Supports U.S. Life Sciences With Proven Maintenance And Reliability Solutions

MENAFN - GetNews)



Aligned with Elecosoft's established U.S. operations, PEMAC continues to deliver trusted CMMS and reliability software that drives compliance, performance, and sustainability.

HOUSTON - December 23, 2025 - PEMAC, a leading provider of Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) and reliability software, today reaffirmed its commitment to supporting pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical-device manufacturers across the United States. Building on Elecosoft's established North American operations, PEMAC delivers validated CMMS and reliability solutions designed to enhance GMP compliance, data integrity, and equipment performance in regulated environments.

“PEMAC is firmly established in the U.S. market,” said Donal Bourke, Managing Director, Asset Management, Elecosoft.“Our focus is on strengthening how we serve customers ensuring consistent delivery, sector-specific expertise, and measurable results backed by Elecosoft's local infrastructure and governance.”

Building on its success with global manufacturers and regulated industries, PEMAC has introduced a Standardized Partner Framework in North America. This framework ensures consistent implementation and support through certified service providers, giving U.S. organizations confidence in delivery quality, data governance, and ongoing optimization.

The company's CMMS platform serves as the digital backbone for data-driven maintenance, helping organizations:



Ensure validation, traceability, and audit readiness across GMP-regulated facilities.

Improve asset reliability and uptime through preventive and predictive maintenance.

Enhance compliance and audit readiness in highly regulated sectors such as life science, foodand energy.

Integrate maintenance strategies across complex operations and multi-sitefacilities.

Optimize resourcesthrough actionable analytics and real-time performance insights. Support sustainability goals by extending asset lifecycles and reducing waste.



According to industry analysts, including ARC Advisory Group and Verdantix, manufacturers are increasing investment in reliability and CMMS technologies to address skilled-labor shortages, extend equipment lifecycles, and meet tightening environmental and safety requirements. These industry trends align with PEMAC's proven strengths in reliability, compliance, and data-driven maintenance, enabling organizations to optimize performance and reduce operational risk.

David Hernandez, Managing Director, Elecosoft U.S., added,“PEMAC brings proven capability in asset reliability and compliance that complements Elecosoft's broader portfolio. Together, we're helping organizations achieve measurable improvements in uptime, safety, and operational efficiency, outcomes that matter to every industrial operator navigating today's cost and compliance pressures.”

Looking ahead, PEMAC and Elecosoft will continue helping U.S. organizations strengthen reliability and sustainability through smarter maintenance practices, integrated reliability analytics, and measurable performance improvements.

About PEMAC

PEMAC, an Elecosoft company, provides Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) and reliability software to help organizations enhance compliance, improve asset reliability, and optimize maintenance operations. Trusted by global leaders in manufacturing, life sciences, energy, and utilities, PEMAC supports data-driven maintenance strategies that extend asset lifecycles and reduce unplanned downtime.

For more information, visit .

About Elecosoft

Elecosoft plc (AIM: ELCO) develops and delivers market-leading software and services to drive efficient project delivery, asset management, and data-driven decision-making across construction, manufacturing, and property management sectors. With offices in the UK, U.S., and Europe, Elecosoft's solutions empower organizations worldwide to plan, manage, and optimize complex assets throughout their lifecycle.

For more information, visit .