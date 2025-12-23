403
Arab League Commends Yemen's Prisoner Swap Deal
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Dec 23 (KUNA) -- The Arab League has welcomed the agreement signed in the capital of Oman, Muscat, on Tuesday on the exchange of prisoners in Yemen.
In a statement, the Cairo-based League said it is a key humanitarian step that should be followed and boosted by other initiatives for the release of further prisoners, abductees and detainees in Yemen.
The statement extolled mediation efforts exerted by Yemen, Saudi Arabia, the office of UN Special Envoy to Yemen and the International Committee of Red Cross to reach this deal.
It expressed hope that the deal would create appropriate conditions to fully address Yemen's crisis.
Earlier today, the Yemeni government declared reaching a "semi full" deal with the Houthi militia on the release of 2,900 prisoners and detainees from both sides, as part of the 10th round of talks held over 12 days in Muscat, in the presence of UN Special Envoy to Yemen Hans Grundberg. (end)
