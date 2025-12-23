Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Amir Congratulates Kuwait SC On Amir Title


2025-12-23 03:09:01
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 23 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent on Tuesday a cable of congratulations to Chairman of the Board of Directors of Kuwait Sports Club Khaled Ali Al-Ghanim on winning His Highness the Amir Cup after defeating Al-Arabi SC in the final for the 2024-2025 season.
In the cable, His Highness the Amir commended the outstanding performance and honorable sportsmanship displayed by both teams, as well as their high morale throughout the game held at International Jaber Al-Ahmad Stadium.
His Highness the Amir wished every success to all teams so as to contribute to raising Kuwait's sports level and achieving more accomplishments. (pickup previous)
hm


Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

