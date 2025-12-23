403
USD/CAD Forecast 23/12: Holiday Trading Fuels Range (Chart)
- The U.S. dollar has drifted a bit lower against its northern counterpart on Monday as we continue to see a lot of choppy but slightly negative behavior in this market. The U.S. dollar has drifted a bit lower against its northern counterpart on Monday as we continue to see a lot of choppy but slightly negative behavior in this market. We are sitting just above the 1.3750 level, an area that I think will continue to be important.
If we can turn around and rally from here, perhaps breaking above the 1.3833 level, then it could open up a move toward the moving averages, the 200-day EMA, and the 50-day EMA near the 1.3910 level.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewIf we do break down below the 1.3750 level, the 1.37 level will be support, and then after that, we will probably drop about 150 pips. Keep in mind that the interest rate differential is shrinking between these two currencies, so I would not be surprised at all to see this market somewhat stabilized for a while, especially as we are heading into the holidays, so it all looks like a short-term scalping type of environment if you are a range-bound trader.Ready to trade our USD/CAD daily analysis and forecasts? Here's a list of the best Forex Trading platform in Canada to choose from.
