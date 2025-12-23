Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Thanks To AI And The Need For Clean Energy, Nuclear And Uranium Are In Demand Uranium.Io Explains How Its Bringing It To Investors


Thanks To AI And The Need For Clean Energy, Nuclear And Uranium Are In Demand; Uranium Explains How Its Bringing It To Investors
DETROIT, MICHIGAN - December 23, 2025 (NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - Ben Elvidge, product manager of xU3O8 at Uranium, was recently a guest on Benzinga All Access.

Elvidge discussed the growth drivers behind uranium, including increasing demand for nuclear, whether it's from governments looking to secure cleaner energy or corporations that need more energy for advanced technology such as AI.

“Until we launched last year, it was an asset class that was very inaccessible in terms of the physical market,” Elvidge told Benzinga in the interview.“We think it's critical as a mechanism to attracting more capital to a crucial sector of the market.”

As for price transparency, which Elvidge said Uranium brings to the marketplace, he said it makes institutional and retail investors more willing to invest in uranium and it enables other products such as derivatives to be built around this asset class.

Watch the full interview here:

Featured image from Shutterstock

This post contains sponsored content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

This content was originally published on Benzinga. Read further disclosures here.

News Source: Benzinga

