Striving To Win First Spot At 2026 Mr. Olympia: Ali Bilal

KABUL (Pajhwok): Afghan bodybuilder and fitness athlete Ali Bilal, runner-up at the 2024 and 2025 Mr. Olympia competitions in the Men's Physique category, has recently returned to Afghanistan and was warmly welcomed in Kabul by fans and officials on Tuesday.

Addressing a ceremony, Director General of the Olympic, Physical Education and Sports Mawlawi Ahmadullah Wasiq praised Afghanistan for producing talented personalities and champions in various fields.

He said a number of Afghan athletes, including Ali Bilal, were competing at the international level and had brought pride and recognition to the country.

Wasiq added that with the current security situation in Afghanistan, the environment had been created for everyone to visit the country and enjoy its natural beauty.

He assured Bilal of the sports directorate's full support.

At the same event, Bawar Hotak, head of the National Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation, said Afghanistan had outstanding talent capable of shining on the global stage.

He called on Bilal to share his experience with young Afghan athletes and work with them to further develop the sport.

Ali Bilal said it was his first visit to Afghanistan and that the warm reception from his compatriots motivated him to strive for first place at the 2026 Mr. Olympia competition.

He expressed confidence that Afghan youth could achieve significant success in sports if provided with proper support.

Bilal confirmed he would undertake full preparations for the 2026 Mr. Olympia in a bid to secure the top position.

Among his achievements, he has finished runner-up at the Mr. Olympia in the Men's Physique category in 2024 and 2025 and won the Arnold Classic title in 2024.

