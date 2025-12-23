SL Business Leaders Explore Strategic Opportunities In Cambodia

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) A Sri Lankan trade delegation recently visited Phnom Penh, Cambodia, alongside the Cambodia Agriculture Exhibition. Organised by the Sri Lanka–Greater Mekong Business Council (SLGMBC) of The Ceylon Chamber of Commerce and initiated by Honorary Consul Ruwan Waidyaratne, the mission aimed to explore bilateral trade and investment opportunities.

During the visit, the delegation met Cambodian Chamber of Commerce President Neak Oknha Kith Meng, who reaffirmed support for foreign investment and suggested a direct air link to boost trade, tourism, and travel. In turn, Sri Lanka invited Cambodian companies to explore opportunities in its evolving economy.

The delegation received briefings from the Cambodian Investment Board (CIB) on Cambodia's investor-friendly policies, including streamlined registration, income tax exemptions, VAT relief, and incentives for research, development, and human capital. A virtual investment roadshow was proposed to further connect Sri Lankan investors with Cambodian opportunities.

Discussions with the Ministry of Agriculture highlighted potential in premium rice varieties, cashew production, and agrifood processing, while meetings with ministries, microfinance associations, and logistics leaders identified opportunities in finance, industrial development, digital innovation, and other sectors.

With Cambodia's economy growing steadily at 5–6% and expanding in digital transformation, infrastructure, and industry, the trade mission positioned Cambodia as a promising destination for Sri Lankan investment. Follow-up initiatives are expected to translate discussions into concrete business partnerships.