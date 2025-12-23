Stewards Inc. Appoints John Bode To Board Of Directors As Audit Committee Chair

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Appointment strengthens financial oversight and governance as company advances toward Nasdaq uplisting

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stewards Inc. (OTC: SWRD), a diversified financial company operating across private credit, real assets and digital finance, today announced the appointment of John Bode to its board of directors, where he will serve as chair of the audit committee, effective immediately.

Bode brings more than two decades of senior financial leadership, operational oversight and public-company governance experience. He currently serves as executive vice president, chief financial officer and chief transformation officer of Postmedia Network Canada Corp., where he leads finance operations and enterprise-wide transformation initiatives.

“John's depth of experience as a public-company CFO, audit committee leader and board member adds immediate strength to our governance and financial oversight,” said Shaun Quin, president of Stewards.“As we continue preparing for our planned Nasdaq uplisting, his leadership will be instrumental in ensuring rigorous controls, transparency and audit discipline.”

Bode currently serves on the boards of SPAR Group Inc. and Zevra Therapeutics Inc. Previously, he served as chief operating officer of ReaderLink Distribution Services LLC and as chief financial officer of Tribune Publishing, where he played a key role in financial restructuring, operational optimization and strategic transformation.

At Stewards, Bode will oversee audit committee responsibilities, including financial reporting, internal controls, risk management and auditor oversight, supporting the company's continued evolution as a public, institutionally governed financial platform.

“Stewards is building a disciplined and diversified financial platform with a strong focus on long-term value creation,” Bode said.“I look forward to working with the board and management team to support strong governance, financial integrity and transparency as the company continues its growth trajectory.”

About Stewards Inc.

Stewards Inc. (OTC: SWRD) is a diversified private credit, real asset and digital finance platform advancing responsible growth through disciplined underwriting, technology-driven analytics, and transparent governance. The company provides scalable financing and structured credit solutions to small and mid-sized businesses across the United States and is building a portfolio of income-producing real estate and digital treasury assets that enhance balance sheet stability.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements relate to future events or the future financial performance of FAVO Capital Inc. (the“Company”) and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as“may,”“will,”“should,”“expects,”“plans,”“anticipates,”“intends,”“believes,”“estimates,”“projects,”“potential,”“continues,” or similar terminology. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the expected benefits of the website launch, the company's upcoming uplisting to Nasdaq, growth strategy, expansion plans, financial performance, and future business prospects.

These forward-looking statements reflect the company's current expectations and projections based on information available as of the date of this release and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to general economic, financial and business conditions; the company's leadership going forward; changes in market demand; the company's ability to successfully execute its strategic initiatives; the company's ability to complete complementary acquisitions and dispositions that benefit the company; the company's continued ability to pay operating costs and meet demand for its financial products, services and real estate operations; the company's ability to integrate its newly acquired real estate operations with its existing revenue-based funding solutions; competition in the financial services and real estate industries; regulatory compliance; and other risks detailed from time to time in the company's filings with the OTC Markets, including its most recent annual report and subsequent quarterly reports.

The company cautions investors that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results may differ materially from those projected. The company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

