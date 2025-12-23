Brazilian President Lula Could Visit India Next Month, Sources Say

MENAFN - IANS) Brasilia/New Delhi, Dec 23 (IANS) President of Brazil, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, could visit India early next year, top sources indicated to IANS on Tuesday.

The visit, which could materialise at the end of January or early February 2026, is aimed at strengthening bilateral relations between India and Brazil.

It is expected that India and Brazil will solidify ties in key areas such as trade, investment, defence cooperation, energy, agriculture, and technology during the proposed visit.

"Both sides may also explore ways to deepen their strategic partnership. India and Brazil are close partners on international platforms like BRICS and the G20, and global economic issues, development concerns, and cooperation among developing nations are also expected to be on the agenda. However, an official confirmation of the visit is still awaited," a top official indicated.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the Brazilian President on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in South Africa's Johannesburg last month, highlighting the continuous momentum in India-Brazil ties.

"It is always a delight to meet President Lula. India and Brazil will continue to work closely to boost trade and cultural linkages for the benefit of our people," PM Modi posted on X along with photographs of him with Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Prime Minister Modi and President Lula have repeatedly reaffirmed the momentum generated during PM Modi's visit to Brazil earlier this year while underscoring the shared commitment to deepen the India-Brazil Strategic Partnership.

Both leaders had met in Brasília during PM Modi's State Visit to the country in July which took place following his participation in the BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro.

Brazil had also conferred its highest honour, the 'Grand Collar of the National Order of the Southern Cross', on Prime Minister Modi during his State Visit to the country. The award was the 26th global honour for PM Modi.

During the landmark visit, India and Brazil had agreed on a comprehensive framework to expand cooperation across key sectors, including trade, technology, energy, defence, agriculture, health, and people-to-people ties.

As they work on taking bilateral partnership to new heights, both leaders have emphasised on having a "people-centric" approach to position India and Brazil as anchors of cooperation within the Global South.

India and Brazil play influential roles in multilateral platforms such as BRICS, G20, and the UN with the strategic alignment carrying implications beyond bilateral ties, touching on global governance, climate action, and equitable development.

President Lula, who has long championed South-South solidarity, has expressed interest in leveraging Brazil's agricultural and technological strengths to support mutual growth. India, meanwhile, sees Brazil as a key partner in diversifying energy sources, enhancing defence collaboration, and promoting inclusive health initiatives.