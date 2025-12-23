Jamia Millia Islamia Suspends Professor Over Exam Question Row

Jamia Millia Islamia has suspended a professor from its Department of Social Work following controversy over a question included in the Semester I examination paper.

The question, which appeared in the BA (Hons) Social Work exam on Social Problems in India, triggered criticism after it surfaced on social media.

University Launches Probe

Taking note of the issue, the university constituted an inquiry committee to examine the matter. Pending submission of the committee's report, the concerned professor has been placed under suspension, officials said.

"The university has taken the matter seriously. An inquiry committee has been constituted, and based on its findings, appropriate action will be taken," a Jamia Millia Islamia official said.

Jamia Millia Islamia is a central university established under an Act of Parliament in 1988.

The university said it remains committed to upholding academic standards and ensuring accountability in examination-related processes.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)