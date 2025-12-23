MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Naughty Ventures Acquires Claims Adjacent to Q2 Metals Cisco Lithium Discovery in Quebec

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 23, 2025) - Naughty Ventures Corp. (CSE: BAD) (FSE: 5DEO) (OTC Pink: YORKF) (" Naughty Ventures " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has staked a strategic 7,207-hectare land package, hereinafter referred to as the Green Lightning Lithium Project, directly adjoining Q2 Metals Corp. (" Cisco ") emerging lithium project in the Frotet Evans Greenstone Belt, located in Quebec.







Figure 1: Naughty Ventures' Green Lightning Lithium Project adjacent to Q2 Metals Cisco Lithium Discovery

This strategic land position places Naughty Ventures immediately beside one of Canada's most exciting lithium projects - including Q2 Metals standout drill result announced on December 3rd, 2025:

. 457.4 m of 1.65% Li2O (from 187.6m) in diamond drill hole CS25-044 (1)

. The Cisco Project is located along the Frotet Evans Greenstone Belt, the same greenstone belt that hosts the Sirmac and Moblan lithium deposits (2).

Project Highlights

. 7,207 hectares directly adjoining the Q2 Metals Cisco Lithium Project

. Lithium has been classified as a critical mineral by both the USA and Canadian governments with Lithium Americas receiving considerable funding from the USA government as announced in late September 2025.

. The Billy Diamond Highway transects Cisco Project and forestry roads/land user trails traverse the Cisco Project.

. Matagami is a small town that has historically served mines in the area, located ~150 km south of the Cisco Project.

. Matagami is the end point of the CN rail line that connects to the ports in Montreal & Quebec City as well as to Bécancour.

. Becancour is a battery hub being developed that has attracted major investments by both the Federal & Provincial governments as well as Ford, General Motors, POSCO, EcoPro and others.

Resources

(1) Q2 Metals Corp. News Release dated December 3, 2025 titled "Q2 Metals Intercepts 457.4 metres of 1.65% Li2O in Drill Hole 44 at the Cisco Lithium Project"

(2) Q2 Metals Corp. Investors Presentation dated December 2025 titled "Charging Forward Unlocking the Cisco Lithium Project"

Adjacent Property Disclaimer

This news release includes references with respect to Q2 Metals Corp. Cisco Lithium Project in the Frotet Evans Greenstone Belt, located in Quebec (the " Adjacent Property "), which is located near the Green Lightning Lithium Project. The Company advises that, notwithstanding their proximity of location, discoveries of minerals on the Adjacent Property and any promising results thereof are not necessarily indicative of the mineralization of, or located on, the Green Lightning Lithium Project or the Company's ability to commercially exploit the Green Lightning Lithium Project or to locate any commercially exploitable deposits therefrom.

All technical information contained in this press release with respect to the Adjacent Property, was provided by the sources noted in the references above without independent review and investigation by the Company, and the Company has relied on the information contained in the respective sources exclusively in providing the information about the Adjacent Property and any deposits therefrom. The Company cautions investors on relying on this information as the Company has not confirmed the accuracy or reliability of the information.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Alex Bugden, P.Geo., a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101. He is an independent consulting geologist for Naughty Ventures Ltd.

About Naughty Ventures

Naughty Ventures Corp. is a Canadian venture investment and mineral exploration company focused on early-stage mineral projects with significant discovery potential. The Company is committed to identifying and advancing the world's next great mineral assets.

Naughty Ventures Corp. - BAD Come to Find the World's Next Mine.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Blair Naughty"

CEO and President

For further details, please contact:

Phone: 604-346-7613 or 604-341-6870 Office

Website:

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends", "believes" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should, "would" or "occur". This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward‐looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements regarding discussions of future plans, estimates and forecasts and statements as to management's expectations and intentions with respect to, among other things: the economic and development potential of the area surrounding Q2 Metals Corp. Cisco Lithium Project, the transformational nature of the exploration results at the Cisco Lithium Project, and the benefits to the Company for staking the Green Lightning Lithium Project. In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation the assumption that the Company will be able: explore the Green Lightning Lithium Project, that Q2 Metals Corp. will continue obtaining promising results at its Cisco Lithium Project, and that the market conditions for Lithium will continue supporting the viability of further exploration and development activities. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial out-look that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.







Source: Naughty Ventures Corp.