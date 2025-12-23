Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Frank Chouraqui

Frank Chouraqui


2025-12-23 10:06:18
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Senior University Lecturer in Philosophy, Leiden University
Profile Articles Activity

My research has a historical side and a systematic side. The historical aspect is focused on the philosophies of Nietzsche and Merleau-Ponty, especially their ontologies of relationality and their connections with ontological accounts of power.
The systematic aspect is focused on an analysis of the phenomenon of belief and its relation to action, especially in the case of fanatic and dogmatic belief. I try to elaborate an account of belief that disconnects it from a reference to truth. I hope this would allow me to argue that fanatic belief is not false, but a false relationship with our own beliefs. This involves preliminary research on special cases of beliefs as exemplified in our engagement with fiction, myth and play, which are my current focus.

Experience
  • –present Maître de Conférences, philosophe, Leiden University

The Conversation

MENAFN23122025000199003603ID1110517814



The Conversation

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search