Over 55,000 International Students Studying In Jordan: Ministry

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, December 23 (Petra) – The Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research announced on Tuesday that 12,973 international students enrolled in Jordanian higher education institutions at the start of the current academic year.In a statement, the Ministry said the total number of international students studying in Jordan has reached 55,410 at the beginning of the current academic year, up from 51,647 last year. The students come from 119 countries.The Ministry attributed the increase to several factors, including Jordan's strong reputation, the high quality of its higher education graduates and the country's security and stability.It highlighted the role of the committee formed by the Higher Education Council to attract international students, the International Student Affairs Unit at the Ministry and the Educational Tourism Unit at the Jordan Tourism Board.The Ministry added that, in coordination with relevant authorities, it is implementing the executive plan of the national strategy to attract foreign students to Jordanian higher education institutions for the period 2023–2027, which was approved by the Council of Ministers.