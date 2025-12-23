EMKAAN Brings Vision To Life With The Completion Of The Prestigious Al Fanar Project

MENAFN - Market Press Release) December 23, 2025 7:58 am - EMKAAN completes the Al Fanar School project in Nad Al Sheba, a groundbreaking educational facility with unique dome designs, winding paths, and eco-friendly features. Recognized with awards, the school redefines learning spaces.

EMKAAN, as a trusted architectural and engineering consultancy, has completed Al Fanar School, a groundbreaking educational facility in Nad Al Sheba that reimagines what learning spaces can be. The project was completed in 2024 and received the Identity Design Awards 2025 and was featured in the top design magazines across the globe.

The school separates itself from the old educational buildings. Rather than straight lines and corridors, students are introduced to a world of white pointed-dome buildings that are clustered around winding paths, gardens, and play areas. The design is inspired by the koi fish, which is a symbol of persistence and development, and the master plan is developed in a beautiful spiral.

“The key design idea was to establish a welcoming and motivating space that would represent the cultural diversity of Dubai and encourage resilience and creativity in students,” explains Muhammad Obaid, founder of the firm.

There were some challenges faced in the development of the project because at the start sustainable Cal-Earth technique was originally selected, but due to regulatory requirements, the construction was changed to concrete. This became the chance to improve the design with unique circular skylights on the top of each dome, which track the movement of the sun during the day, producing constantly different light and shadow effects in classrooms.

“I wanted the children to feel this movement of the sun, to identify themselves with nature and the universe. The challenges that we faced were used as a chance to make something remarkable,” says Obaid.

In addition to its impressive design, the building shows intelligent, eco-friendly design. The dome buildings inherently control the temperature by improving ventilation and insulation. The spaces are filled with natural light, which makes the environment healthier for both students and teachers.

As an interior design company in Dubai, they handled architectural design, MEP engineering, interior detailing, and landscaping. They collaborated with Natura Tribe to establish an educational farm on site, which expanded the learning outside of the classroom.

The overall interior design services included interactive walls, small courtyards to play, and community facilities. Each detail was designed to spark imagination and support various learning styles, such as group work and quiet reflection.

The school is a new standard of educational spaces in the UAE. To the hundreds of children who will study here, the building itself becomes a teacher, shaping their experience through thoughtful design.

The project has received international coverage, being published in Dezeen, ArchDaily, and Designboom, establishing the firm as one of the most successful architectural engineering consultancies in the area.