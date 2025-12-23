Japanese Ambassador Awards Order Of Rising Sun To Ikebana Advocate In Jordan

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 23 (Petra) -- Japanese Ambassador to Jordan Asari Hideki awarded Hind Sharif Nasser, founder and first president of the Jordan branch of Ikebana International, the Decoration of Order of the "Rising Sun, Gold, and Silver Rays," during a ceremony held at his residence.The honor recognizes Nasser's outstanding contributions to promoting Ikebana, the traditional Japanese art of flower arrangement, through founding the Jordan chapter of Ikebana International, a global non-profit organization dedicated to advancing the art and strengthening its cultural presence.The award also acknowledges her continued artistic achievements and her role in supporting Jordan's successful participation in the Osaka Kansai Expo.Asari praised Nasser's "significant" role in enhancing friendship and cultural understanding between Japan and Jordan, citing her deep passion for and broad understanding of Japanese culture. He noted that Ikebana, as one of Japan's authentic traditional arts, helps spread values of peace, tranquility, and harmony within Jordanian society through her sustained efforts over many years.For her part, Nasser expressed her gratitude to the Japanese government for the honor, emphasizing that Jordanian-Japanese relations have enjoyed a "distinctive" character since the establishment of diplomatic ties more than 70 years ago.She noted the close relationship between the Hashemite family and the Imperial Family forms a key pillar of these ties, pointing to His Majesty King Abdullah II's visit to Japan last month as clear evidence of their depth.She also commended the Japanese government's support for the arts and cultural scene in Jordan, which she has witnessed through several cultural initiatives she has led.Regarding Ikebana, Nasser said the art deepened her appreciation for harmony and balance, underscoring the importance of these values intoday's fractured world.