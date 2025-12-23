Heartwarming Tales Of Rescue Animals Inspire Kindness And Healing

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Heartwarming tales of love and friendship from Jenna and Friends Animal Sanctuary, published by Palmetto Publishing, inspire kindness and second chances for all ages.

Charleston, SC, Dec. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Between Straw and Stars is a heartwarming collection of stories inspired by the real-life animals of Jenna and Friends Animal Sanctuary in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. This enchanting anthology invites readers of all ages to embrace kindness and see the beauty in every creature's story. Through whimsical tales filled with love, loss, friendship, and healing, readers meet unforgettable characters like Petey the prankster pig, Daisy the blind elder, Ellie the gentle greeter, and Lester the wise old rooster. Each story is a delightful reminder that every animal has a unique narrative worth telling.



Readers will find themselves laughing and crying as they explore the vibrant personalities of these animals. Petey, with his mischievous antics, brings joy and laughter, while Daisy teaches resilience and grace despite her blindness. Ellie's warm greetings make everyone feel welcome, and Lester's humorous wisdom adds a touch of magic to the tales.



Key themes in Between Straw and Stars include:

- The power of friendship and compassion

- The importance of second chances

- Celebrating the unique stories of every creature

- Embracing love and healing through shared experiences

- Finding joy in the whimsical moments of life



Anna O'Neal structures the narrative to highlight the emotional depth and humor that resonate with readers. Every creature has a story worth telling, and kindness can change everything, she shares.



Join the journey through this heartwarming collection, where each page celebrates life, resilience, and the bonds we share with our non-human friends. What magical moments await as you turn the pages of Between Straw and Stars?



Between Straw and Stars is available for purchase online at Amazon and. For more information about the author, please visit the sanctuary's website and social media platforms.

Web:

Facebook: @jennaandfriendsanimalsanctuary

Instagram: @jennaandfriendsanimalsanctuary

About the Author: Anna O'Neal is the founder of Jenna and Friends Animal Sanctuary in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, where she provides lifelong care for rescued pigs and roosters. Her mission includes inspiring grassroots rescues and educating the public about factory farming's realities. With a decade of experience in animal rescue, Anna has formed partnerships with local students and advocacy groups. She utilizes her technical writing background to enhance the sanctuary's outreach. Between Straw and Stars is her first children's book, featuring whimsical tales inspired by the animals that transformed her life, appealing to young readers and animal lovers alike.

