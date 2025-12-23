Insightsedu 2026 Agenda Unifies Reputation And Revenue To Set A New Institutional Standard

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) EducationDynamics announces a session lineup designed to transform institutional hurdles into competitive advantages.

Lenexa, Kansas, Dec. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a higher education landscape defined by demographic cliffs, questioning of value and the rapid dominance of artificial intelligence, "business as usual" is a resignation letter. EducationDynamics today released the full session agenda for InsightsEDU 2026, confirming a program that eschews theoretical debate in favor of tactical, battle-tested strategies for the modern institution.

Taking place February 17-19 at The Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort, the conference agenda is built around a singular premise: The tools that got you here will not get you to 2030.

"We reviewed hundreds of potential topics, but we only selected the ones that solve the immediate, critical challenges facing our partners," said Greg Clayton, President of Enrollment Management Services at EducationDynamics. "This isn't about admiring the problems of higher ed. It's about fixing them. From the death of traditional SEO to the rise of the AI-enabled ecosystem, our sessions are designed to give leaders the playbook they need to win."

Agenda Highlights: Three Pillars of Disruption

The 2026 agenda is categorized into three critical tracks designed to unify reputation and revenue:

The AI & Search Revolution – The Modern Learner doesn't just search; they converse with algorithms. InsightsEDU will tackle the "Zero-Click" reality head-on.



"Is SEO Dead?": A bold look at winning brand visibility when Google gives away the answer without a click.

From Keywords to Conversations: How Large Language Models (LLMs) and platforms like Reddit are reshaping how students discover schools-and how to influence the answer. The AI-Enabled Ecosystem: A masterclass with Bay Path University's Dr. Frank Rojas on moving beyond disconnected tools to build a fully adaptive enrollment infrastructure.

Meeting the Learner "In the Wild" – Students aren't waiting on websites. They are on social platforms comparing pathways. This track features deep-dive sessions led by industry insiders on how to leverage specific platform behaviors:



LinkedIn Strategies: Moving beyond awareness to identify high-intent, career-focused prospects in a professional context.

Navigating Meta: How to authentically connect with Gen Z on Reels and leverage social presence to build trust. The Snapchat Funnel: Reimagining full-funnel strategies that stop pushing information and start designing immersive experiences.

The Unified Strategy – Reputation IS Revenue. Siloed departments are the enemy of growth. Sessions will focus on breaking down the walls between marketing, enrollment and operations.



Reputation is Revenue: A roadmap for connecting brand communications directly to enrollment outcomes.

It's Not a Marketing Problem: A session on Portfolio Strategy (featuring Arizona State University) that challenges institutions to align academic offerings with market demand rather than asking marketing to sell unviable programs. Leading After Rapid Transformation: A candid look at culture, clarity and "what's next" for marketing teams navigating reorganization.

Attendees will also have access to "Mystery Shopping 2.0," enabling them to turn competitor insights into impact and sessions on Performance Management, offering a guide to the KPIs that actually matter vs. vanity metrics.

The complete schedule, including session descriptions and speaker pairings, is available now. Join the leaders who are rewriting the future of higher education. Visit educationdynamics for more information.

