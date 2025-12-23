Totaligent Wraps Up 2025 With Completion Of Full Marketing Platform, Shares Holiday Message From CEO

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BOCA RATON, Fla., Dec. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the year comes to a close and the holiday season begins,(“Totaligent” or“the Company”), an emerging leader in intelligent business marketing and AI-powered data solutions, today announced the successful completion of quality assurance (“QA”) testing across its entire marketing and campaign platform; marking a major year-end milestone in the company's growth.

With all core modules fully tested, validated, and operational, Totaligent enters 2026 with a complete, unified platform designed to help businesses identify audiences, execute campaigns, measure performance, and drive measurable growth through automation and artificial intelligence. This achievement reflects a full year of focused development, engineering rigor, and strategic execution.

A Fully Operational, End-to-End Marketing Platform

The completed QA cycle confirms platform stability, scalability, and performance across Totaligent's full suite of technologies:

Smart CaptureTM – Visitor Intelligence Engine

Smart Capture transforms anonymous website traffic into actionable sales and marketing leads. Using a lightweight tracking pixel, the platform captures visit behavior and enriches it with AI-powered data, delivering detailed profiles that may include contact information, demographics, business data, and hundreds of optional attributes. With built-in segmentation, consent tools, and multi-channel outreach (email, SMS, PPC, direct mail, and more), Smart Capture helps businesses recover lost traffic, reduce friction, and dramatically improve conversion rates.

Totaligent Ads – Display Advertising

Totaligent Ads delivers precision-targeted display advertising across web and mobile environments. The system incorporates advanced fraud-prevention safeguards and real-time optimization, enabling campaigns to automatically adjust for maximum efficiency and ROI, while reducing manual complexity for marketers.

Analytics & Reporting

The Analytics module provides a real-time, unified view of campaign performance across all channels. Custom dashboards and detailed metrics, including conversions, open and click rates, CPC, and ROI. empower businesses to make fast, data-driven decisions with confidence.

Pulse – Media Intelligence

Pulse gives users access to a continuously updated database of journalists, publications, and media outlets. With advanced filtering, trend tracking, and list management, Pulse streamlines media outreach and helps brands stay timely, relevant, and connected.

Content Management Tools

Totaligent's content tools centralize the creation, scheduling, and deployment of campaigns across email, SMS, social media, push notifications, and web channels. Real-time insights and historical analytics allow teams to refine messaging and optimize performance from planning through execution.

Social Integrations – Meta, X, and LinkedIn

Seamless publishing, synchronization, and performance tracking across major social platforms, managed from a single, unified dashboard.

A Holiday Message from the CEO

“As we head into the holiday season, I want to thank our shareholders, partners, customers, and team members for their continued belief in Totaligent,” said Ted DeFeudis, Chief Executive Officer of Totaligent.“2025 was a defining year for us. Completing our full platform was not just a technical achievement, it was the foundation for everything we plan to deliver in the years ahead.”

DeFeudis added,“We built Totaligent to simplify marketing, eliminate inefficiencies, and give businesses access to enterprise-level intelligence without enterprise-level complexity. I'm incredibly proud of our team's dedication and excited for what's coming in 2026. From all of us at Totaligent, we wish you a joyful holiday season and a successful New Year.”

Looking Ahead to 2026

With platform development and QA testing complete, Totaligent is positioned to focus on expanded AI enhancements, customer adoption, revenue growth, and strategic expansion in the year ahead-leveraging its fully integrated ecosystem to deliver scalable, results-focused marketing solutions.

About Totaligent, Inc.

Totaligent, Inc. is a cutting-edge AI-powered digital marketing platform that revolutionizes audience targeting, engagement, and conversion. By leveraging advanced artificial intelligence, big data analytics, and real-time consumer insights, Totaligent enables businesses to execute highly precise, fraud-resistant marketing campaigns. The platform integrates Email, SMS, Social Media, Data Appending, and Programmatic Advertising into a single automated ecosystem.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including expectations regarding future performance and company direction. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including market conditions, technology adoption, competition, and financing availability.

Totaligent, Inc.

Investor Relations

/>Ben Hansel

(720) 288-8495

For more information about Totaligent and its AI-powered marketing platform, visit