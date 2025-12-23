Why Experts Say Altseason Won't Return Anytime Soon

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Market Overview: Altcoins Facing Bearish Sentiment as Bitcoin Gains Strength

Recent analysis indicates that the cryptocurrency market is currently dominated by bearish patterns among altcoins, with Bitcoin reasserting its influence through rising market share. The prevailing momentum suggests that the much-anticipated“altcoin season” remains largely elusive as institutional and retail investors favor Bitcoin amidst ongoing market corrections.



The SuperTrend indicator signals a bearish trend, historically preceding significant declines in altcoin market capitalization.

Bitcoin dominance continues to rise, indicating a shift in investor preference toward Bitcoin over altcoins.

Altcoin market capitalization has declined markedly, falling over 30% from its peak in October, breaking key support levels. Current market indicators suggest a prolonged period of Bitcoin strength, with little immediate sign of an altcoin rally.

Key TakeawaysDecline in Altcoin Market Capitalization

The overall market cap of altcoins, excluding Bitcoin, has been on a downward trajectory since peaking in October. Data from TradingView shows that the total cap for all altcoins has dropped by approximately 32%, now standing at around $1.19 trillion - a significant retreat from its all-time high of $1.77 trillion.

This decline has pushed the altcoin market cap below critical support levels, including the 50-week exponential moving average (EMA), signaling increased bearish momentum. Technical indicators, such as the SuperTrend, have flipped to a bearish stance, once again highlighting the risk of substantial corrections-historically corresponding to drops of over 66% during past bear markets in 2018 and 2022.

The dominant trend remains downwards as altcoins continue to consolidate within an ascending triangle pattern, with support at approximately $1.15 trillion. Analyst Merlijn The Trader warns that a breakout below this level could trigger a further 30% decline, potentially pushing the market cap down to roughly $830 billion. Such signals suggest that a genuine altcoin season remains unlikely until resistance levels at around $1.68 trillion are convincingly broken.

Total crypto market cap excluding Bitcoin. Source: TradingView

Crypto trader CryptoDaddi asserts that the era of an overarching altcoin rally has ended, emphasizing that future gains will be concentrated in a select few altcoins rather than broad market gains. There will NEVER be another Rising Tides rally where everything pumps. Ever.

Bitcoin Dominance Strengthens

Bitcoin's (BTC ) market dominance continues to grow, reflecting a market shift driven by institutional adoption and regulatory clarity. After peaking over 65% in June, Bitcoin dominance dipped temporarily but has since resumed its upward trend, currently around 59.3%, indicating sustained investor confidence.

The resilience of Bitcoin's market share is underpinned by increased inflows from institutional players such as BlackRock and Fidelity, which view Bitcoin as a safer, more liquid asset in comparison to altcoins. The recent success of Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) has drawn billions of dollars, further reinforcing Bitcoin's dominance in the crypto space.

Market analyst CyrilXBT notes that Bitcoin's higher lows and rising market share suggest that capital continues to flow into Bitcoin while altcoins lag behind. As a result, Bitcoin remains firmly in its seasonal strength phase, absorbing investor interest and capital away from altcoins.

Market Outlook

Technical measures and market breadth indicators confirm a weak outlook for altcoins in the near term. Capriole Investments' Altcoin Speculation Index reports that only 21% of the top altcoins have outperformed Bitcoin recently. Furthermore, less than 10% of altcoins trade above their 50-day moving average, signaling widespread weakness.

The CoinMarketCap Altcoin Season Index indicates a score of just 18 out of 100-deep into a“Bitcoin season” phase, where altcoin outperformance is minimal. As market conditions favor Bitcoin, analysts agree that the likelihood of a swift altcoin rally remains low until broader resistance points are surpassed, potentially signaling a sustained period of Bitcoin dominance.

