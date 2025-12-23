Epstein Files Latest Bombshell: Trump Listed As Passenger On Eight Epstein Private Jet Flights

In a fresh wave of revelations, newly released Jeffrey Epstein documents show US President Donald Trump was listed as a passenger on at least eight flights on Epstein's private jet between 1993 and 1996. The disclosure comes as thousands of documents linked to the convicted sex offender have been made public by the US Department of Justice (DOJ).

Emails Show Trump's Frequent Travel with Epstein

One of the newly available documents is an email sent on January 8, 2020, with the subject line: "RE: Epstein flight records." While the sender and recipient are redacted, the note, signed by an assistant US attorney from the Southern District of New York, states:

“Donald Trump traveled on Epstein's private jet many more times than previously has been reported (or that we were aware). He is listed as a passenger on at least eight flights between 1993 and 1996, including at least four flights on which Maxwell was also present. He is listed as having traveled with, among others and at various times, Marla Maples, his daughter Tiffany, and his son Eric.”

The email details that on one 1993 flight, Trump and Epstein were the only passengers, while on another flight, the only three passengers included Epstein, Trump, and a then-20-year-old whose name is redacted. Two other flights included women who could be potential witnesses in the Ghislaine Maxwell case.

While Trump was a known friend of Epstein for years, he has consistently denied any wrongdoing in connection with Epstein. His presence on the flights does not, according to authorities, imply criminal involvement. Trump's relationship with Epstein reportedly ended around 2004, long before Epstein's first arrest.

The DOJ Releases Thousands of Epstein-Linked Documents

The Justice Department released over 8,000 files on Tuesday, including surveillance footage from August 2019, the month Epstein died in his jail cell while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. In total, around 11,000 links were posted online, though some appeared inactive.

The disclosure was mandated by the Epstein Files Transparency Act (EFTA), signed into law by Trump, which required the complete release of Epstein files by the previous Friday. Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche explained the delay, citing the need to redact the identities of Epstein's more than 1,000 victims from the hundreds of thousands of documents and photos in the government's possession.

EFTA co-sponsors, Democrat Ro Khanna and Republican Thomas Massie, threatened to hold Attorney General Pam Bondi in contempt of Congress for failing to comply with the law. Meanwhile, Democratic Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer called for legal action against the Trump administration, saying:

"Instead of transparency, the Trump administration released a tiny fraction of the files and blacked out massive portions of what little they provided. This is a blatant cover-up. Pam Bondi and Todd Blanche are shielding Donald Trump from accountability, and the Senate has a duty to act."

Blanche denied that the redactions were meant to protect Trump, who once considered Epstein a close friend. He said one image of Trump was briefly removed over victim concerns but later reposted after officials determined there was“no evidence that any Epstein victims are depicted.”

Conspiracies and Public Skepticism

Trump initially sought to block the files' release but ultimately signed the EFTA under mounting pressure from Congress. Despite the law, sweeping blackouts across many documents, combined with tight control by Trump administration officials, have fueled skepticism about whether the disclosures will quiet conspiracy theories of high-level cover-ups.

The tranche of released materials also included photographs of former President Bill Clinton and other high-profile figures such as Mick Jagger and Michael Jackson, all part of Epstein's social circle. Clinton's office responded, urging the DOJ to release any files connected to the former president, stating:

"Someone or something is being protected. We do not know whom, what or why. But we do know this: We need no such protection."

Clinton emphasized:

"The Department of Justice's actions to date are not about transparency, but about insinuation using selective releases to imply wrongdoing about individuals who have already been repeatedly cleared by the very same Department of Justice."

Maxwell's Conviction Remains the Focal Point

Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein's former associate and girlfriend, remains the only person convicted in connection with his crimes. She is serving a 20-year sentence for recruiting underage girls for Epstein. Her case, and the broader Epstein files, continue to dominate headlines, shedding light on a scandal that entangled some of the world's wealthiest and most influential figures.