Who Is Gede Priandana? Indonesian Pacer Scripts History With 5 Wickets In An Over Of T20I Match

Indonesian pacer Gede Priandana scripted a historic feat during a T20I match against Cambodia at Udayana Cricket Ground in Bali on Tuesday, December 23. Indonesia took a 1-0 lead in the eight-match T20I series with a commanding 60-run win over the visiting team, Cambodia.

After posting a total of 167/5 in 20 overs, Indonesian bowlers bundled out Cambodia for 107 in 16 overs, with Gede Priandana leading the attack with exceptional figures of 5/1 at an economy rate of 1 in a spell of just 1 over. Anjar Tadarus (2/10 in 2 overs) and Danilson Hawoe (2/17) picked two wickets each to help Indonesia pull off a convincing victory over Cambodia to take the eight-match T20I series lead.

Earlier, Indonesia rode on Dharma Kesuma's brilliant unbeaten knock of 110 off 68 balls, including 8 fours and 6 sixes, at a strike rate of 161.76, to guide the hosts to a respectable total of 167/5 and set a 168-run target for Cambodia to chase. Indonesian bowlers ensured that Dharma's effort did not go in vain as they managed to secure a victory to take a 1-0 series lead ahead of the second match in Bali.

Gede Priandana's Historic T20I Feat

As Indonesia clinched the first T20I win in an eight-match series against Cambodia, Gede Priandana etched his name in history by taking an unprecedented five wickets in a single over of a T20I, a feat that was rarely seen or achieved in the T20Is.

Priandana's historic feat came at a time when Cambodia were in a position to win the match, needing 62 off 30 balls, and his sensational over completely turned the game on its head, triggering a collapse that left Cambodia reeling and handing Indonesia a commanding victory to take a lead in the eight-match series at Udayana Cricket Ground in Bali.

The incident took place in the 16th over of Cambodia's 168-run chase, when Gede Priandana triggered a collapse in their visitors' batting line-up with a hat-trick of wickets by dismissing Shah Abrar Hussain, Nirmaljit Singh, and Chanthoeun Rathanak before conceding a dot ball. Thereafter, Priandana removed Mongdara Sok and Pel Vennak to finish the over with five wickets, sealing Indonesia's commanding victory.

FIVE WICKETS IN THE OVER Indonesia's Gede Priandana has become the first to pick up five wickets in an over in an international T20I match! twitter/PJ9q3gPYsr

Gede Priandana overtook long-standing bowling feats to set a new benchmark, becoming the first bowler in T20I history, men's or women's, to take five wickets in a single over.

Before Priandana's remarkable feat, several top bowlers, including Lasith Malinga, Rashid Khan, Curtis Campher, and Jason Holder, picked four wickets in a single over. The exceptional feat of a five-wicket haul in a single over was never achieved before Praindana officially claimed the record.

Who is Gede Praindana?

Before his five-wicket haul in a single over of a T20I match, Gede Praindana was an unknown player to the cricketing world. His historic feat has put him in the spotlight, where fans and cricket enthusiasts were left curious about his cricketing career. Praindana was an emerging Indonesian player with his all-round abilities before making his mark in international cricket.

Gede Priandana has been representing Indonesia in T20Is and ODIs since 2022 and is a regular feature for Indonesia in short‐format internationals, building experience at regional and international levels before his historic feat put him firmly in the spotlight. Priandana is a reliable lower-order batter and a right-arm fast bowler, known for his ability to swing the ball and deliver breakthroughs at crucial moments.

Gede Priandana is currently the second-leading run-getter for Indonesia, amassing 1041 runs, including 5 fifties, at an average of 19.27 in 64 matches. He also picked 24 wickets, including a fifer and a four-wicket haul, at an average of 17.58 and an economy rate of 7.27 in 24 T20I matches.

Gede Priandana's historic achievement has brought Indonesian cricket into the global spotlight, showcasing the Associate nation's ability to produce talented players in the shortest format of the game, and inspiring young cricketers to pursue excellence on the international stage.