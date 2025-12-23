Overcrowding Prompts Passenger Restrictions On Popular Bernina Train Line

The measures are necessary to ensure safety on the Bernina line, RhB wrote on Monday evening. The gate system is intended to prevent too many travellers from crowding onto the trains. The number of passengers per kilometre had risen by 71% within three years. RhB Director Renato Fasciati told news agency Keystone-SDA back in autumn that there were repeated complaints about trains being too full on this route.

Between December 26 and January 5, access to the two stations will therefore be separated for passengers with and without seat reservations. There will be an exit corridor for those exiting the train. RhB has also created 600 additional seats in each direction and added an extra train to the service.

The railway company announced back in autumn that it would be introducing a voluntary seat reservation option on the Bernina line from mid-December. For 2040, the RhB is planning half-hourly services and fast connections between St. Moritz, Poschiavo and Tirano, with fast connections to Milan.

Adapted from German by DeepL/ac