403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Cardinal Parolin Leads Mass In Kuwait's Al-Ahmadi
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 16 (KUNA) -- Vatican Secretary of State Pietro Parolin led a Solemn Pontifical Mass celebrating Minor Basilica Status of Our Lady of Arabia in Al-Ahmadi City on Friday, making the church the first to bear such title in the Arabian Gulf region.
The ceremony gathered a large number of officials, notably Assistant Foreign Minister for Europe Affairs Sadeq Marafi, Vatican Ambassador to Kuwait Eugene Martin Nugent, Director of Public Relations Division at Kuwait Oil Company Mohammad Al-Busairi and head of KOC public relations team Yousuf Al-Kandari.
The church, founded by KOC in 1948, got the pontifical title of Minor Basilica Status due to its spiritual, historical and architectural significance in the Gulf region, according to a KOC statement. (end)
rg
The ceremony gathered a large number of officials, notably Assistant Foreign Minister for Europe Affairs Sadeq Marafi, Vatican Ambassador to Kuwait Eugene Martin Nugent, Director of Public Relations Division at Kuwait Oil Company Mohammad Al-Busairi and head of KOC public relations team Yousuf Al-Kandari.
The church, founded by KOC in 1948, got the pontifical title of Minor Basilica Status due to its spiritual, historical and architectural significance in the Gulf region, according to a KOC statement. (end)
rg
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment