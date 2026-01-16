Sixty-Seven Apartment Buildings In Kyiv Remain Without Heat

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko announced this on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

He said municipal services continued working around the clock to restore critical infrastructure damaged by the enemy, while power engineers were doing everything possible to restore electricity to the capital, which is living and operating under emergency power outages.

"The situation is difficult. Freezing temperatures will persist. And the enemy will continue trying to attack our cities and infrastructure to break the Ukrainian people. Only by standing united, each of us doing our part and supporting one another, will we overcome the challenges we face," Klitschko said.

Emergency power cuts in effect in Kyiv, 127 buildings without heating - Kyiv City Military Administration

Earlier reports said that amid the difficult situation in the energy system caused by massive Russian attacks, the Kyiv Defense Council decided to limit the use of electricity for outdoor lighting in the capital starting January 16.