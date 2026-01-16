Are Trump Supporters Getting What They Wanted?

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Nearly a year into his second term, President Donald Trump's work on the economy hasn't lived up to the expectations of many people in his own party, according to a new AP-NORC survey.

The poll from The Associated Press-NORC Centre for Public Affairs Research finds a significant gap between the economic leadership Americans remembered from Trump's first term and what they've gotten so far as he creates a stunning level of turmoil at home and abroad.

Just 16 per cent of Republicans say Trump has helped“a lot” in addressing the cost of living, down from 49 per cent in April 2024, when an AP-NORC poll asked Americans the same question about his first term.

At the same time, Republicans are overwhelmingly supportive of the president's leadership on immigration - even if some don't like his tactics.

John Candela, 64, who lives in New Rochelle, New York, said the cost of living hasn't improved for his family - his salary and bills remain the same as before.

“Still paying USD 5 for Oreos,” he said. But he's willing to be patient:“I would expect it to be different by the time his four years are up.”

The poll reveals signs of weakness among consumers on the economy, especially Trump's core campaign promise to reduce costs. Inflation has cooled somewhat, but prices on many goods are higher than they were when the Republican president took office last January.

There is little sign overall, though, that the Republican base is abandoning Trump. The vast majority of Republicans, about 8 in 10, approve of his job performance, compared with 4 in 10 for adults overall.

“I don't like the man as a human being. I don't like his brashness. I don't like his roughness. I don't like how he types out his texts all capital as if he's yelling at everybody. But what I approve of is what he is doing to try and get the country on track,” Candela said.

Trump not improving costs, most Republicans say

On various economic factors, Trump has yet to convince many of his supporters that he's changing things for the better.

Only about 4 in 10 Republicans overall say Trump has helped address the cost of living at least“a little” in his second term, while 79 per cent said he helped address the issue that much in his first term, based on the 2024 poll. Just over half of Republicans in the new poll say Trump has helped create jobs in his second term; 85 per cent said the same about his first term, including 62 per cent who said he helped“a lot.”