Kids Run 2025 Brings 'Into The Wild' Adventure To HITEX, Hyderabad
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Kids Run 2025 aims to inspire children and families by promoting fitness at the Kids Fair 2025. Scheduled community 20th December 2025 at the HITEX Exhibition Grounds, making parents feel proud to be part of a meaningful event.
Organised by Gigglemug Events, Kids Run 2025 invites children aged 5 to 14 to explore a world of adventure with the theme 'Into the Wild,' Sparking excitement and imagination for young participants and their families.
The Kids Run began at 4:00 PM, with participants reporting at 3:30 PM. To ensure safety, all activities will follow strict health protocols, and trained staff will supervise the event. Young runners choosed a distance that best suits their age and confidence, ensuring a safe and enjoyable experience for everyone. The 4K run for brave runners was flagged off at 4:15 PM, followed by the 2K run at 4:30 PM and the 1K run at 4:35 PM. Parents and guardians who opt to register completed their run by 5:00 PM.
The event venue transformed into a vibrant jungle-inspired playground where interests run free and laughter resonates, creating a welcoming space that makes children and families feel at home. Every participant will receive stunning finisher medals and support.
Kids Run 2025 focuses not just on fun, but also on meaningful impact. The event promotes childhood fitness and healthy habits while supporting essential causes, including tribal education, awareness of Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA), and inclusive participation through sponsorship programs. Initiatives like the Hyderabad Runners' OK Kids program further strengthen the event's commitment to promoting a healthier and more inclusive future for children.
Parents were also a part of the celebration by registering for an additional?320, which includes a T-shirt and refreshments. This allows families to experience the joy of the event together while supporting their little runners throughout the journey.
iFinish is the official registration partner for Kids Run 2025, Families can register online on our website or at designated centres, ensuring a smooth, hassle-free experience. Please refer to the official T-shirt size chart available online to select the perfect fit for race day.
Kids Run 2025 is more than just a race; it is a joyful celebration of movement, imagination, and purpose. As Hyderabad's young explorers gear up to run into the wild, the event promises smiles, memories and meaningful steps toward a healthier tomorrow. For more info, visit
