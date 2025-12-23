403
Kremlin seeks explanation on Vance’s breakthrough claim in Ukraine talks
(MENAFN) The Kremlin said on Monday that it is unsure what US Vice President JD Vance was referring to when he suggested a “breakthrough” had been reached in talks related to Ukraine, adding that Moscow expects more information to emerge later.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov indicated that Russian officials currently lack details about the substance behind the comment. Speaking in a televised interview, he suggested that any meaningful clarification would likely be communicated through closed diplomatic channels rather than public statements.
He emphasized that sensitive negotiations of this kind are rarely settled in the open and said Russia anticipates gaining a clearer understanding as time goes on.
Peskov’s remarks came after discussions on a possible Ukrainian settlement held on December 20–21 in Miami, where the US delegation included a senior presidential envoy and a close relative of President Donald Trump, according to reports.
The spokesman did not provide insight into Moscow’s assessment of the talks themselves, nor did he indicate whether Russia considers recent contacts to represent concrete progress.
Vance has recently argued that negotiations have helped sharpen the positions of both Russia and Ukraine, particularly regarding territorial questions. He has said Moscow is seeking full control over Donetsk, while Ukraine considers such a scenario a major security threat, and has suggested that Ukrainian officials have privately acknowledged the possibility of eventually losing control of the region.
The vice president has also stated that talks have clarified which issues are open for discussion and which are not, portraying this as a form of progress, while cautioning that it remains uncertain whether the process will ultimately result in a peaceful resolution.
