Drone Operators Strike Russian Grad Multiple Launch Rocket System Near Myrnohrad

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the 79th Separate Airborne Assault Brigade reported this on Telegram.

"Operators of strike drones from the 79th Separate Airborne Assault Brigade of the 7th Rapid Response Corps in the village of Malynivtsi, east of Myrnohrad, struck a BM-21 Grad multiple launch rocket system with a full package of shells," the post says.

According to the military, the enemy was ready to attack the positions of our defenders, but thanks to timely reconnaissance and the skill of the Perun Corps strike drone pilots, the threat was neutralized.

Illustrative photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine