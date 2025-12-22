Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: How Will New Year Temperature Be In The City? Check Forecast

Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: The state has been gripped by a cold snap, with temperatures dropping to 12-13 degrees Celsius. The Meteorological Department has issued a warning of dense fog for the next two days, but temperatures are likely to drop

The people of the state have been enjoying the chilly weather for a few days now. In some places, the temperature has reached 12 degrees Celsius, while in others, the weather is hovering around 15 degrees Celsius. Everyone is shivering under the influence of the northerly wind. Although it has been bitterly cold since morning, the weather is changing as the day progresses. The weather is bitter again since evening.

This year, Bengal has been experiencing cold since the end of November. There was a feeling of cold for a few days, but it did not last long. However, the people of Bengal have been enjoying the cold for the last few days. Now the question is how long will this cold last?

Temperatures may drop again before Christmas. Bengal will experience even more severe cold. Along with this, it has been reported that there is a fog warning across the state for the next 2 days. Visibility may drop to 999 to 200 meters in the morning. This is the news from the Meteorological Office.

However, if the fog clears, the temperature will increase slightly. There is no possibility of a major change in the temperature in the next 2-3 days. However, the temperature will be slightly cold, according to the weather office. Currently, the temperature in the city is between 12-13 degrees. It will remain so cold for the next few days.

Dense fog will be present in West Burdwan, Birbhum, Murshidabad. Fog will be present in Malda, North and South Dinajpur, Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar. There will be a possibility of light to moderate fog in Kolkata. The maximum temperature in Kolkata today will be 26 degrees. And the minimum temperature will be