UN reports Syria’s captagon production disrupted after Assad’s ouster
(MENAFN) The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) said on Monday that large-scale production of the illicit drug captagon in Syria has been significantly disrupted following the ouster of the Assad regime.
A research brief released by the UNODC, presenting preliminary findings of a wider report due in 2026, noted that Syrian authorities have dismantled 15 industrial-scale laboratories and 13 smaller storage facilities since December 2024. However, the brief added that captagon production previously linked to Syria is likely continuing elsewhere in the Middle East.
While the agency could not confirm claims that production has shifted to other continents, including Africa, it cautioned that large stockpiles from earlier operations could continue to supply regional trafficking networks for years. Prior to December 2024, daily captagon output in Syria may have reached millions of tablets.
The Gulf region remains the primary market, although evidence of shortages has been reported in several countries, possibly due to intensified interdiction efforts. Since December 2024, the UNODC verified the seizure of at least 177 million captagon tablets—approximately 30 tons—across the Arab world.
“Countries are collaborating, sharing intelligence and running joint operations, leading to record seizures in 2025,” said UNODC Director for Operations Bo Mathiasen. He noted that these developments demonstrate that political will and international cooperation can effectively disrupt complex illicit drug networks.
The agency also warned that trafficking groups may pivot to methamphetamine and other synthetic drugs, underscoring the need for robust prevention and treatment strategies alongside enforcement measures.
